Bulgarian football club owner Iliyan Filipov shot dead, BNR reports

A ​prominent Bulgarian businessman ​and president ‌of a ​top league football club was shot dead ‌in the city of Plovdiv early on Wednesday, BNR news and other local media ‌reported. Iliyan Filipov - owner of one of ‌Bulgaria's largest transport and logistics companies, PIMK, and majority shareholder in FC Botev Plovdiv - was ⁠killed ​around ⁠1 a.m. local time at a property he ⁠owned in the city, according to the ​reports.

Officers had blocked the main exit ⁠and entry points in Plovdiv, which is around ⁠90 ​miles southeast capital the capital Sofia, the police force said. "We are ⁠actively pursuing all possible leads," Plovdiv District ⁠Prosecutor ⁠Vanya Hristeva said in a briefing.