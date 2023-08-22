Google Doodle Honors Qixi Festival 2023

The spirit of romance fills the atmosphere as Google dedicates its Doodle today to the Qixi Festival of 2023. Recognized by various names such as the Double Seventh Festival, Magpie Festival, and Night of Sevens, the Qixi Festival is celebrated, notably in Taiwan and across various Asian communities. Every year, on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month, this special occasion sees couples, both long-standing and newly-bonded, expressing their deep love and admiration for each other.

The roots of the Qixi Festival delve deep into ancient history, anchored to the romantic folklore of Zhinü, the weaver girl, and Niulang, the cowherd. Their legendary love story has been told in numerous versions. A widely known rendition narrates that Niulang’s aged cow one day informed him about a gathering of enchanting fairies at a nearby spring. Among these fairies was the celestial weaver, Zhinü. Overwhelmed by love at their first meeting, Niulang secretly took away Zhinü’s magical garments, which were vital for her return to the heavens, transforming her into a mortal. The two soon got married and were blessed with two children.

Upon learning of their daughter's earthly union, Zhinü's parents dispatched divine messengers to bring her back. In his desperate bid to follow his love, Niulang donned a flying coat. However, Zhinü’s mother conjured the Silver River, commonly known as the Milky Way, as a barrier between them. In a heartfelt display of solidarity, magpies came together, forming a bridge across this stellar river, aiding the lovers' reunion. Witnessing this magical sight, Zhinü’s father consented to let the lovers meet, but only once a year, on the seventh day of the seventh month.

In honor of this heartwarming tale, various traditions have been embedded into the Qixi Festival. These include operatic plays narrating the poignant love story, the exchange of handcrafted gifts, and romantic evenings out. Additionally, single individuals seeking love often head to the temples of Yuelao, the deity of matchmaking, on this day, praying for luck in discovering their perfect match.

Wishing everyone a joyous Qixi Festival!

Also Read: Google Doodles Honors Swedish Cross-Country Skier Margit Nordin on Her 126th Birthday