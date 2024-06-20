Left Menu

Battambang Named UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Showcasing Sustainable Culinary Heritage

Gastronomy uniquely blends tradition and innovation, allowing countries to leverage their culinary heritage for sustainable development and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:02 IST
On Sustainable Gastronomy Day, UNESCO celebrates gastronomy as a cultural expression, highlighting its potential to achieve two key goals: protecting the environment and preserving natural and cultural diversity. Sustainable gastronomy encourages the preservation of traditional culinary practices and promotes the consumption of local produce and seasonal ingredients. These principles are particularly relevant today as global efforts focus on an integrated approach to sustainability, which includes reducing food waste, developing resource-respectful production strategies, and raising awareness about the origins of consumed ingredients.

Gastronomy uniquely blends tradition and innovation, allowing countries to leverage their culinary heritage for sustainable development and economic growth. In Cambodia, Battambang exemplifies the transformative power of sustainable gastronomy. Known for its deep-rooted culinary traditions and rich local production, Battambang is committed to promoting Khmer culinary heritage through creative initiatives like food fairs, exhibitions, a new night market, and an innovative recycling system. These efforts have safeguarded traditional recipes and techniques and highlighted local products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, traditional fish-based dishes, and the region’s award-winning jasmine rice, phka rumdoul. Sustainable gastronomy has thus become a tool for supporting Battambang’s sustainable tourism, fostering entrepreneurship, and generating employment, while preserving the authenticity of local culinary heritage.

In recognition of these efforts, Battambang was designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2023, the first in Cambodia to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN). This initiative promotes cooperation among cities that view creativity as essential for sustainable urban development. The UCCN, which now includes 350 cities in over 100 countries, supports UNESCO’s mission to promote cultural and creative industries as drivers of sustainable development, economic growth, social cohesion, and intercultural dialogue. By joining the UCCN, cities commit to sharing best practices, developing creative and innovative partnerships, and serving as hubs for the cultural economy. The UCCN encompasses crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts, and music, contributing to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Goal 11, which aims to make cities inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.

As a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Battambang joins a vibrant community of cities dedicated to incorporating culture into urban development plans, providing mutual support, and fostering cultural exchange. This designation allows Battambang to spotlight Khmer traditional cuisine and local products on an international stage, gaining recognition as a center of cultural creativity and innovation. It also showcases Cambodia’s culinary heritage as a vital expression of the nation’s identity, emphasizing the importance of preserving and transmitting this heritage to future generations.

