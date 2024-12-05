Dame Jo Brosnahan Appointed Chair of Heritage New Zealand Board

Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith has announced the appointment of Dame Jo Brosnahan DNZM QSO as the new chair of the Heritage New Zealand Board, alongside the appointment of esteemed architect Andrew Patterson as a board member.

Dame Jo Brosnahan brings a wealth of governance and business expertise to her new role. Recognized for her contributions to public service and leadership, she was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2023.

“Dame Jo’s extensive experience and achievements make her an excellent fit to lead the Board, which is tasked with safeguarding New Zealand’s unique historical and cultural heritage,” said Minister Goldsmith.

As chair, Dame Jo will oversee the organization’s work in identifying, protecting, and promoting the country’s heritage sites, a mission-critical to preserving New Zealand’s identity for future generations.

Welcoming a Renowned Architect

Joining Dame Jo is Andrew Patterson, one of New Zealand’s most celebrated architects. Known for designing iconic structures such as the Len Lye Centre and the Christchurch Botanical Gardens Visitor Centre, Patterson brings decades of expertise in blending contemporary design with cultural storytelling.

“Andrew’s architectural insight and experience will provide invaluable perspectives for the Board as it works to balance heritage preservation with evolving urban and rural landscapes,” Minister Goldsmith said.

Acknowledging Past Contributions

Minister Goldsmith expressed gratitude to the outgoing chair Hon Marian Hobbs for her dedicated service over the past five years. Under her leadership, Heritage New Zealand strengthened its role in promoting cultural preservation and engaging communities.

Outgoing board member James Blackburne was also thanked for his contributions during his tenure.

Expanding Heritage Initiatives

Heritage New Zealand has increasingly focused on integrating heritage preservation with sustainable development, community engagement, and cultural tourism. With Dame Jo’s leadership and Patterson’s design expertise, the Board is expected to expand initiatives that highlight the country’s rich history while addressing contemporary challenges, such as climate change impacts on heritage sites.

Future Outlook

The appointments come at a time when Heritage New Zealand is charting ambitious goals to raise public awareness and support for preserving Māori, colonial, and modern cultural landmarks. Enhanced collaboration with local iwi, councils, and community organizations will also be a priority.

“These appointments bring fresh energy and expertise to Heritage New Zealand. I am confident Dame Jo and Mr. Patterson will strengthen the Board’s work in preserving and celebrating the stories that define us as a nation,” Minister Goldsmith concluded.

The appointments signal a renewed commitment to protecting New Zealand’s heritage and ensuring its stories remain accessible and relevant for future generations.