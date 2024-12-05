Left Menu

Dame Jo Brosnahan Appointed Chair of Heritage New Zealand Board

As chair, Dame Jo will oversee the organization’s work in identifying, protecting, and promoting the country’s heritage sites, a mission-critical to preserving New Zealand’s identity for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:22 IST
Dame Jo Brosnahan Appointed Chair of Heritage New Zealand Board
Heritage New Zealand has increasingly focused on integrating heritage preservation with sustainable development, community engagement, and cultural tourism. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith has announced the appointment of Dame Jo Brosnahan DNZM QSO as the new chair of the Heritage New Zealand Board, alongside the appointment of esteemed architect Andrew Patterson as a board member.

Dame Jo Brosnahan brings a wealth of governance and business expertise to her new role. Recognized for her contributions to public service and leadership, she was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2023.

“Dame Jo’s extensive experience and achievements make her an excellent fit to lead the Board, which is tasked with safeguarding New Zealand’s unique historical and cultural heritage,” said Minister Goldsmith.

As chair, Dame Jo will oversee the organization’s work in identifying, protecting, and promoting the country’s heritage sites, a mission-critical to preserving New Zealand’s identity for future generations.

Welcoming a Renowned Architect

Joining Dame Jo is Andrew Patterson, one of New Zealand’s most celebrated architects. Known for designing iconic structures such as the Len Lye Centre and the Christchurch Botanical Gardens Visitor Centre, Patterson brings decades of expertise in blending contemporary design with cultural storytelling.

“Andrew’s architectural insight and experience will provide invaluable perspectives for the Board as it works to balance heritage preservation with evolving urban and rural landscapes,” Minister Goldsmith said.

Acknowledging Past Contributions

Minister Goldsmith expressed gratitude to the outgoing chair Hon Marian Hobbs for her dedicated service over the past five years. Under her leadership, Heritage New Zealand strengthened its role in promoting cultural preservation and engaging communities.

Outgoing board member James Blackburne was also thanked for his contributions during his tenure.

Expanding Heritage Initiatives

Heritage New Zealand has increasingly focused on integrating heritage preservation with sustainable development, community engagement, and cultural tourism. With Dame Jo’s leadership and Patterson’s design expertise, the Board is expected to expand initiatives that highlight the country’s rich history while addressing contemporary challenges, such as climate change impacts on heritage sites.

Future Outlook

The appointments come at a time when Heritage New Zealand is charting ambitious goals to raise public awareness and support for preserving Māori, colonial, and modern cultural landmarks. Enhanced collaboration with local iwi, councils, and community organizations will also be a priority.

“These appointments bring fresh energy and expertise to Heritage New Zealand. I am confident Dame Jo and Mr. Patterson will strengthen the Board’s work in preserving and celebrating the stories that define us as a nation,” Minister Goldsmith concluded.

The appointments signal a renewed commitment to protecting New Zealand’s heritage and ensuring its stories remain accessible and relevant for future generations.

 
 

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024