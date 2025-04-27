Leaders Unite Against Terror: A Global Condemnation

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressed his strong condemnation of the recent Pahalgam terror attack during a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as divulged by the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal conveyed through a post on social media platform X that both leaders firmly agreed on the necessity to repudiate terrorism in every form and manifestation.

The heinous attack, which occurred on April 22 and resulted in 26 fatalities, mostly affecting tourists, has attracted global denunciation. It is alleged that The Resistance Front, a proxy linked to the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, orchestrated the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)