Left Menu

Leaders Unite Against Terror: A Global Condemnation

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called Indian PM Narendra Modi to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack. They expressed mutual agreement to reject terrorism. The attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, drew international condemnation, with The Resistance Front claiming responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 27-04-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 01:20 IST
Leaders Unite Against Terror: A Global Condemnation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressed his strong condemnation of the recent Pahalgam terror attack during a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as divulged by the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal conveyed through a post on social media platform X that both leaders firmly agreed on the necessity to repudiate terrorism in every form and manifestation.

The heinous attack, which occurred on April 22 and resulted in 26 fatalities, mostly affecting tourists, has attracted global denunciation. It is alleged that The Resistance Front, a proxy linked to the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, orchestrated the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025