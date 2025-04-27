Left Menu

Unified Condemnation: Memorial in South Africa Honors Pahalgam Victims

South African and Indian expatriate communities gathered to honor victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack at a memorial service organized by the Consulate General of India. Community leaders condemned the violence, advocating for peace and unity. The attack, attributed to Lashkar-e-Taiba, echoes past assaults on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-04-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 01:11 IST
In a poignant display of international solidarity, South Africans and the Indian expatriate community convened in remembrance of the Pahalgam terrorist attack victims, during a ceremony hosted by the Consulate General of India.

Prominent voices from Jewish and Hindu communities vociferously decried the attack's brutality, highlighting its impact on peace efforts in Jammu and Kashmir. This assault, claimed by The Resistance Front, marks a tragic recurrence of violence reminiscent of earlier attacks.

Leaders, including Consul General Mahesh Kumar, emphasized the critical need for global unity against terrorism, as they paid tribute to the fallen and reinforced India's resolve to overcome such adversities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

