UNESCO Exhibition Highlights Mosul’s Architectural and Cultural Revival

From May 10 to 25, 2025, the Biblioteca Nazionale Marciana in Venice will host a landmark exhibition, “Mosul, an Architectural Renaissance”, celebrating the ongoing recovery and restoration of Mosul, Iraq. Spearheaded by UNESCO, this exhibition offers visitors an immersive experience into one of the most ambitious heritage reconstruction initiatives undertaken in recent history.

The exhibition will officially open on May 9 with a special inauguration by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, marking a significant moment in the organization's commitment to cultural preservation in conflict-affected regions.

A Vision Rebuilt: The ‘Revive the Spirit of Mosul’ Initiative

At the heart of the exhibition lies the ‘Revive the Spirit of Mosul’ initiative—UNESCO’s largest reconstruction programme since its inception. Launched in 2018, the initiative aims to restore not only iconic heritage sites but also the cultural fabric and identity of a city left devastated by the occupation and destruction caused by the terrorist group Daesh.

Mosul, once a beacon of cultural and religious diversity for over 2,500 years, suffered profound damage during the conflict. The exhibition documents the rebuilding of major landmarks including:

The Al-Nouri Mosque and its historic Al-Hadba Minaret , a symbol of Mosul for centuries.

The Our Lady of the Hour Convent , known for its clock tower gifted by Empress Eugénie of France.

The Al-Tahera Church , an important center of Christian worship.

A network of 124 historic houses and buildings in the Old City, showcasing Mosul’s urban and residential heritage.

A Journey Through Restoration

Through a rich presentation of architectural models, blueprints, technical diagrams, photographs, and documentary footage, the exhibition walks visitors through the complex process of restoration—from rubble to revival. It explores the intense technical challenges faced by engineers, artisans, and heritage professionals in reconstructing sites that were deliberately targeted for their cultural significance.

Special focus is given to the traditional building techniques and craftsmanship passed down through generations. These skills, some at risk of disappearing, were central to the project. Moreover, the initiative has served as a training ground for a new generation of young Iraqi engineers, architects, and restorers who are now equipped to carry forward the legacy of cultural preservation.

Humanity at the Core

Beyond the architectural elements, the exhibition sheds light on the human dimension of Mosul’s recovery. It was the unwavering will of Mosul’s residents that inspired this international campaign. Their voices, hopes, and efforts are honored throughout the exhibition, emphasizing that the revival of Mosul is not only about buildings, but about the restoration of identity, dignity, and community spirit.

UNESCO's ability to mobilize broad international support—from governments, donors, local stakeholders, and heritage experts—has been crucial to the initiative’s success. The exhibition also poses an important question: Can the Mosul model offer a blueprint for future post-conflict reconstruction efforts around the world?

A Historic Venue: Biblioteca Nazionale Marciana

Hosting this exhibition is the Biblioteca Nazionale Marciana, itself a pillar of world heritage. Located in the heart of Venice and recognized as part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site “Venice and its Lagoon” since 1987, the Marciana Library is renowned not only for its priceless manuscripts and rare books, but also for its architectural and artistic splendor.

Home to masterpieces by Venetian painters such as Titian and Tintoretto, the library serves as a fitting backdrop for an exhibition that bridges East and West, history and hope. The scenographic design of the exhibition invites a dialogue between Mosul’s reconstructed sites and the Renaissance-era artistry of the library, uniting them in a shared commitment to cultural resilience.

A Message for the Future

“Mosul, an Architectural Renaissance” is more than a retrospective. It is a call to recognize the role that heritage plays in healing and rebuilding societies. It underscores how architecture is not only a record of the past but a foundation for the future—a future in which heritage can inspire unity, pride, and peace.

By bringing this story to Venice, UNESCO not only honors the resilience of the people of Mosul but also reaffirms its global mission: to safeguard the cultural legacy of humanity, even in the most challenging of times.