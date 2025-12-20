Left Menu

Snow Preparedness in Jammu & Kashmir: All Systems Go

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah affirmed that all necessary precautions are in place to manage expected heavy snowfall across the Union Territory. Highlighting plans for road clearance, electricity, and water provisions, Abdullah emphasized the importance of effective implementation and the benefits for air quality and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-12-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 23:00 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured on Saturday that the Union Territory is well-prepared to handle anticipated heavy snowfall, with hopes the weather will mitigate pollution and enhance winter tourism.

The Met department predicts moderate to heavy snowfall in elevated areas of the region by Sunday. Speaking after reviewing winter readiness plans for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, Abdullah emphasized the crucial nature of road clearance, consistent electricity supply, and water availability.

Focusing on proactive measures, Abdullah instructed officials to deploy resources in anticipation. Addressing power supply concerns, he targeted pilferage of transformer oil and underscored the efficient use of 4x4 ambulances and water management systems, all while addressing airport sanitation amid flight disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

