Odisha's FDI Reality Check: Claims Versus Ground Reality

The opposition BJD party has alleged that Odisha secured only Rs 39 crore in foreign direct investment during the 2024-25 fiscal year. This figure starkly contrasts with the BJP government's assertions that the state is rapidly transforming into a leading FDI hub of India.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty presented these allegations following a government announcement claiming Rs 67,000 crore in investment commitments secured at a Hyderabad meet. According to Mohanty, Odisha does not even rank among the top Indian states in attracting FDI, based on central government data.

Comparing the state's performance to others, Maharashtra topped FDI inflows with Rs 1,64,875.20 crore. Mohanty further claimed that previous investments in Odisha have often failed to materialize, and significant projects have exited the state. The BJP government's efforts in securing FDI were criticized as insufficient by the opposition party.

(With inputs from agencies.)