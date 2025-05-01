Mukesh Ambani Envisions India as Global Entertainment Powerhouse at WAVES 2025

The financial and cultural capital of India was abuzz today as WAVES 2025, the pioneering global summit on media and entertainment, opened to a grand start in Mumbai. Setting an ambitious tone for the event, Shri Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, delivered a visionary keynote address that positioned India not just as a player—but as a future leader—in the global entertainment industry.

Ambani’s address, titled “Building the Next Global Entertainment Revolution from India”, celebrated India’s millennia-old storytelling traditions while highlighting the digital transformation sweeping through its modern creative landscape.

“India is a Civilization of Stories”

Opening with reverence to India’s deep-rooted storytelling culture, Ambani declared, “India is not just a nation—it is a civilization of stories, where story-telling is a way of life.” He quoted American literary giant Mark Twain, who once described India as “the cradle of the human race, the birthplace of human speech, mother of history, grandmother of legend, great-grandmother of tradition.”

Ambani emphasized that storytelling is embedded in India’s cultural DNA—from the ancient verses of the Mahabharata and Ramayana, to folk tales passed down through generations. “Content is king—and good stories always sell. This timeless principle is the foundation of global entertainment,” he said, underlining the universal appeal and commercial potential of compelling narratives.

India’s Moment on the Global Stage

In a bold and forward-looking vision, Ambani framed India as the future epicenter of the entertainment world. “People say Media & Entertainment is India’s soft power—I call it India’s real power,” he proclaimed, underscoring the country’s growing influence in global culture and media consumption.

He attributed this momentum to the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The bold vision of our Prime Minister has ignited a national transformation—and WAVES is a step forward in realizing that vision for entertainment,” he said.

Two Tectonic Shifts: Geo-Economics and Technology

Ambani identified two massive forces reshaping the global creative landscape: the rise of the Global South and the disruptive power of technology.

“The Global South—home to 85% of the world’s population—is emerging as a powerhouse of content creation and consumption,” he noted. As economic influence shifts, so too does the center of cultural production.

Simultaneously, technology, especially Artificial Intelligence, is radically transforming the entertainment industry. “AI is dissolving the boundaries between imagination and execution,” Ambani explained. “What AI is doing for entertainment today is a million times more transformative than what the silent camera did for cinema a century ago.”

From scriptwriting and animation to dubbing and distribution, AI is streamlining workflows and expanding creative possibilities, making world-class content more accessible than ever.

The Three Pillars of India’s Entertainment Renaissance

Ambani outlined three pillars that position India as the leader of this revolution:

Compelling Content – India has one of the richest storytelling traditions in the world, with a vast linguistic and cultural diversity that lends itself to localized as well as global narratives. Dynamic Demography – With a median age of just under 29, India is home to one of the world’s youngest and most digitally connected populations. Technological Leadership – From 5G to AI, India is at the forefront of deploying and scaling transformative technologies. “India’s digital revolution is not just a story of scale—it is a story of aspiration, ambition, and transformation,” Ambani said.

A Message of Hope in a Fragmented World

In his concluding remarks, Ambani struck an emotional and hopeful chord. “In a polarized and uncertain world, people seek joy, connection, and inspiration. India will answer this global hunger for entertainment,” he said. He called upon creators, technologists, and industry leaders to view WAVES as more than just a summit—“Let WAVES be the message of hope from a resurgent new India to the world.”

About WAVES 2025

WAVES 2025 is the inaugural edition of a global media and entertainment conclave designed to spotlight India’s growing role in the global creative economy. The event brings together storytellers, tech innovators, producers, and policymakers from around the world to explore the convergence of content and technology.

With Ambani’s rousing call to action, WAVES 2025 has kicked off with a promise of placing India at the heart of the next global entertainment revolution.