IDB Launches “Unseen Threads” Art Exhibit Celebrating Latin American Creativity

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will inaugurate a major new exhibition, Unseen Threads: Weaving Connections Across Latin American and Caribbean Art, on September 4, 2024, at its Washington, D.C. headquarters. The initiative, organized in collaboration with the embassies of Argentina, Chile, Mexico, and Uruguay, celebrates the interconnectedness of artistic traditions across the region and highlights the richness of the IDB’s permanent art collection.

A Celebration of Shared Heritage

The exhibition explores the cultural ties that bind Latin American and Caribbean artists, focusing on themes of exchange, kinship, material exploration, and connections to nature. It brings together both established and emerging voices, creating a dialogue across generations, nations, and artistic movements.

Featured artists include renowned figures such as Olga de Amaral (Colombia), Gracia Barrios (Chile), Fanny Sanín (Colombia), and Mercedes Pardo (Venezuela), alongside a new site-specific commission by Argentine contemporary artist Carolina Carubin. By presenting these works together, the IDB invites visitors to see how threads of influence—whether through shared materials, aesthetic exploration, or historical experience—link artists from diverse backgrounds.

Multi-Venue Experience

While the main display will be housed at the IDB ArtLAC Gallery in downtown Washington, Unseen Threads will extend into a multi-venue exhibition, with partner showcases hosted at the embassies of Argentina, Chile, Mexico, and Uruguay. These satellite exhibitions will open during Hispanic Heritage Month, amplifying the project’s impact and giving audiences the opportunity to experience Latin America’s artistic heritage across multiple cultural spaces.

This collaborative model highlights the diplomatic and cultural partnerships that underpin the exhibition, reinforcing art’s role as a bridge between nations.

Technology Meets Tradition

In a unique addition, the exhibition will feature a digital initiative developed in collaboration with the IDB TechLab. Using generative technologies, the project creates interactive visualizations that imagine connections between Latin American and Caribbean artists—showing how styles, materials, and pictorial gestures may have influenced one another across borders.

This digital component allows visitors to engage with art beyond the traditional gallery experience, offering an immersive and virtual exploration of creative networks. According to Julieta Maroni, registrar and curator of the IDB Art Collection, the goal is to inspire visitors to envision “a more generous, interconnected art world—one without barriers—where creativity flourishes and strengthens the region’s cultural fabric.”

Practical Details for Visitors

Unseen Threads will be open to the public beginning September 5, 2024, at the IDB ArtLAC Gallery, 1300 New York Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. Admission is free, and gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.

With its combination of physical displays, multi-venue collaboration, and digital innovation, the exhibition offers an unprecedented opportunity to engage with the diversity and dynamism of Latin American and Caribbean art.

IDB’s Cultural Commitment

The exhibition underscores the IDB’s role not only as a development institution but also as a custodian of cultural exchange. By maintaining a significant art collection and organizing international exhibitions, the Bank promotes dialogue, creativity, and a deeper understanding of the region’s heritage.

Through Unseen Threads, the IDB highlights how art—like development—is built on shared experiences, connections, and the weaving together of diverse perspectives into a collective vision for the future.