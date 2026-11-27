In northern Jalisco, three Wixárika and O'dam communities helped design a digital strategy that connects better internet access with priorities they identified for themselves. Their proposals include a youth network of "Digital Guardians," more ways to market local products and better access to information and services. Protecting culture and identity sits alongside those goals, giving communities a say in what they want technology to help them preserve as well as what they want it to change.

The community strategy is one result of a joint programme whose findings the Government of Jalisco and the United Nations System in Mexico have presented. Jalisco also became the first subnational government in Latin America to apply UNESCO's Readiness Assessment Methodology for artificial intelligence. A third strand examined how more than 180 companies use digital technology and what changes at work could mean for productivity, job quality and the people expected to learn new ways of working.

The programme, Human Security and Inclusive Digital Transformation: Knowledge Management for Resilient and Sustainable Development in Jalisco, ran from February 2025 to November 2026. Its starting point was a question that can get lost when governments discuss new technology: who stands to benefit, and who might find an existing disadvantage harder to overcome? Three assessments and a set of recommendations now give Jalisco a basis for answering that question as it brings the proposals into a state action plan.

What Jalisco learned by examining its readiness for AI

With UNESCO's support, Jalisco used the Readiness Assessment Methodology to examine its capacity to guide the ethical development and use of AI. Six working groups brought together more than 130 participants, and their discussions produced 21 proposed actions. For a state government considering where to introduce AI, the assessment offers a way to identify which institutions are prepared to make those decisions and where they need more expertise or clearer guidance.

Carlos Arias Madrid, Secretary General of the Government of Jalisco, said the exercise gave the state a clearer understanding of its capabilities and where it could improve. He connected that finding to a practical concern about access across Jalisco. A government may have the expertise to introduce a new digital service, for example, but residents still need a reliable connection and the skills to use it if they are to share in its benefits.

That connection explains why the programme treated AI policy, community priorities and working conditions as parts of the same undertaking. An assessment of government readiness answers questions about public institutions, but it tells officials relatively little about the obstacles facing a rural household or a worker learning an unfamiliar system. Bringing those experiences into the action plan gives the state a fuller account of the people its technology decisions will affect.

Three communities put livelihoods and culture on the digital agenda

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) worked with the three Wixárika and O'dam communities in Jalisco's Northern Region to develop their strategy. Residents identified connectivity and digital skills as priorities and proposed creating the youth network of Digital Guardians as part of that skills effort. The network remains a proposal, an important distinction as the state considers how to carry the communities' recommendations forward.

The economic case for better access came through in proposals to strengthen local businesses and improve marketing. For a producer hoping to reach customers beyond the community, a reliable connection and the ability to use it are closely related investments. Access to public information and services gives that same connection a different value for a household, which is why the community strategy extends beyond opportunities to earn income.

Culture and identity also feature explicitly among the priorities. Their inclusion matters because a plan judged only by the number of connections installed or products marketed could miss an outcome residents themselves consider important. Continuing the dialogue with Wixárika and O'dam participants would allow the state to ask whether a particular investment serves those priorities as decisions move from planning to delivery.

More than 180 companies help bring working conditions into the picture

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Council of Industrial Chambers of Jalisco assessed the digital maturity of more than 180 companies, examining how far businesses had progressed in adopting technology. Three sector forums helped turn that work into guidelines and 14 lines of action covering productivity, decent work and a fair transition for workers. Including job quality in the exercise broadens the question facing employers from what a new system can do to what employees will need when it changes their work.

Government institutions, businesses, trade unions, universities, civil society organisations and communities contributed across the programme. The organisers recorded more than 250 instances of participation, a measure of involvement that can include someone contributing on more than one occasion. Jessica Braver credited cooperation among the state, UN agencies, businesses and communities with producing practical proposals and said Jalisco could become a reference point for similar work elsewhere in Mexico.

FAO, the ILO and UNESCO carried out the programme with support from the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Mexico and funding from the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security. Their state partners were Jalisco's Strategic General Coordination for Economic Growth and Development and the Jalisco State Council for Science and Technology. The UN System in Mexico said it would continue exploring partnerships to support the work.

The immediate task for Jalisco is to use the three assessments and recommendations to guide public policy and keep the people who shaped them involved. The proposals give those conversations a concrete starting point, from the 21 actions on ethical AI to the workplace guidelines and the community-designed Digital Guardians network. For residents, the value of that work will become apparent in decisions close to home: which services they can reach, what support they receive when their jobs change and whether the digital opportunities they helped identify become available to them.

Four alternative headlines

How Jalisco brought Indigenous communities and workers into its digital planning Digital Guardians proposal gives rural youth a place in Jalisco's technology plan What Jalisco learned about digital change from communities and over 180 companies

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