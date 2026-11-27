Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam on Friday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, complaining about police personnel visiting the homes of deleted voters across several districts in West Bengal to demand identity and land documents using unauthenticated forms. In a post on X, Samirul Islam said the checks were being carried out on residents whose names were struck off during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and whose appeals remain pending before Appellate Tribunals.

“Today I wrote a letter to CEC Gyanesh Kumar to complain about a very serious issue. In several West Bengal districts, police are visiting the homes of voters deleted in the SIR, whose appeals are still pending before the Appellate Tribunals. They are asking for Aadhaar, voter ID, birth certificates, land papers and the 2002 voter list serial number, using a form with no seal or letterhead,” Samirul Islam wrote. Pointing out that local administrative and poll panel officials had denied issuing any instructions for such doorstep verification, Samirul Islam cited the SC's November 23 directive, which called for setting up additional tribunals and prioritising inclusion appeals and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately halt the exercise.

“When villagers ask why, or ask to see an official order, there is no answer. Commission sources and district administration say they gave no such direction. The Supreme Court's order of 23 November asks for more tribunals and priority for inclusion appeals. It does not authorise police verification of pending appeals. Who ordered this? @ECISVEEP must answer and stop it immediately,” Samirul Islam stated. Meanwhile, the ECI has directed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of 26 States and Union Territories to identify and rectify probable incorrect or erroneous entries in electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) by comparing existing voter details with corresponding information collected during the SIR.

In a letter dated November 25, addressed to the CEOs, the Commission said the exercise would cover discrepancies in particulars such as name, relation name or type, date of birth, mobile number and photograph of electors. "Wherever any mismatch is noticed, the same shall be flagged for verification and for taking necessary corrective action," the letter stated.

Earlier this week on Monday, the Supreme Court directed appellate tribunals hearing appeals arising from the SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal to prioritise appeals filed by voters whose names have been deleted from the electoral rolls and defer appeals challenging the inclusion of other voters. It also directed that appeals filed by voters from areas falling under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) be taken up on priority in view of the forthcoming civic elections.

The bench directed the tribunals to segregate the appeals into two categories: those filed by voters whose names have been deleted from the electoral rolls and those challenging the inclusion of certain voters. It said appeals filed by the second category could be deferred for the time being, while the first category should be given preference in disposal. “The second set of appeals does not involve any urgency, and those appeals may, for the time being, be deferred. The first set of appeals shall be given preference in the matter of final disposal,” the bench said.

The directions came after the petitioners highlighted the large number of appeals pending before the tribunals and the slow pace of their disposal. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that nearly 38 lakh appeals had been filed, but only a little over one lakh had been decided. He submitted that around 93% of the appeals decided so far had resulted in relief to voters whose names had been deleted from the rolls. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, also appearing for the petitioners, submitted that around 22 lakh appeals had been filed by voters challenging their exclusion, while approximately 16 lakh concerned challenges to the inclusion of names in the electoral rolls.

The petitioners also flagged the consequences of deletion from the electoral rolls beyond the loss of voting rights. Bhushan told the Court that some excluded voters were facing difficulties in accessing other entitlements, including ration benefits, because of their deletion from the voter lists. The petitioners argued that the large number of pending appeals made it necessary to strengthen the tribunal mechanism and ensure that voters whose names had been wrongly deleted received an opportunity to have their cases decided in time. They also stressed the urgency of deciding the claims of voters in the KMC area before the civic elections.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury welcomed the Supreme Court’s directions, saying they were important for protecting voters’ rights and ensuring timely adjudication of appeals. He said the right to vote could not be held hostage to administrative delays. “Every eligible voter deserves a fair hearing and a timely decision. Justice delayed must not become democracy denied,” Chowdhury said. He added that the fight for voting rights and democracy would continue both through legal battles in court and democratic movements outside it. (ANI)