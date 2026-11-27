A ​Chinese court ​sentenced Lan Tianli, a ‌former chairman ​of the Guangxi region, to death ‌for bribery, with a two-year reprieve, the state-run news agency Xinhua reported on Friday. Xinhua said ‌Lan took advantage of his government ‌positions to help people and organisations in matters such as business operations, project contracting and the ⁠appointment ​of officials in ⁠return for 587 million yuan ($88 million) of ⁠bribes from 2008 to 2025, the report said.

The ​reprieve means the sentence will be ⁠commuted to life imprisonment unless the Lan commits ⁠further ​crimes during the period of reprieve. Lan will not be eligible ⁠for further reduction or parole once his sentence ⁠is ⁠commuted, the court ruled. ($1 = 6.6543 Chinese yuan renminbi)