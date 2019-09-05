Displacement due to Metro work: not time to criticise, says

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said displacement of over 400 people due to damage to their houses caused by Metro rail work is a human issue and she refrained from criticising the railway. The priority now is to be with those who have lost their houses, Banerjee said at a programme here.

"This is not the time to level charges. So many people have lost their homes. This is not the time to criticise. This is the time to help and support them," Banerjee said. Several houses at Bowbazar area in central Kolkata have either collapsed or developed cracks due to a tunnel boring work for the East West Metro corridor, leading to the evacuation of over 400 people.

When she was in opposition, Banerjee said, she was against land acquisition at Singur and Nandigram as those were "very big issues". "We did not oppose for the sake of opposing. We have never believed in such a notion," the chief minister said at a Teachers' Day function.

Banerjee had met the displaced people of Bowbazar area on Monday..

