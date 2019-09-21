Indore to host Indian Television Academy Award event

Madhya Pradesh will host the Indian Television Academy Award 2019 event for the first time in 19 years in Indore's Nehru Stadium on November 10, state Public Relations Minister PC Sharma announced on Saturday. Sharma said the programme is aimed at promoting Madhya Pradesh as a favourable destination for shooting TV serials and films.

Several Bollywood films were shot in cities including Maheshwar, Mandu, Chanderi, Jabalpur, Indore, Hoshangabad and Bhopal, stated the minister. "The state government will provide facilities to encourage the film and television industry to use the state's locations," he said.

About 300 artists and producers of the television industry are expected to participate in the ceremony..

