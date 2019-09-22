We're going to have good time, Trump says before leaving for Houston

Looking forward to addressing 'Howdy, Modi' rally in Houston, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he and his "friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a "good time" at the mega event. "Will be in Houston to be with my friend. It will be a great day in Texas!" Trump tweeted.

Responding to Trump's tweet, Modi said he was looking forward to meeting the US leader in Houston. "It surely will be a great day! Looking forward to meeting you very soon @realDonaldTrump," Modi tweeted.

The two leaders would address over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the NRG Stadium in Houston. "We'll be going to Houston and we'll be at a very nice big stadium packed full of people with Prime Minister Modi," Trump told reporters on the South Lawns of the White House in Washington before he left for Houston.

"He (Modi) asked if I would go with him and I've accepted and We're going to have a good time," Trump said minutes before he boarded Marine One from the White House lawns. "I hear it's a tremendous crowd," he added. Organized by the non-profit Texas India Forum, the event, with the tagline 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures', will shine a light on the tremendous contribution of Indo-Americans in the United States and the strong and lasting partnership between the US and India.

The cultural program preceding Prime Minister Modi's address, showcasing Indian-American artists from Texas and elsewhere, will portray how the community is woven into the larger tapestry of American life. It will involve broad-based community participation across the United States. The 90-minute music, dance, and multimedia show features close to 400 artists and community members from Texas and across the nation. There are 27 groups performing in a live and multimedia experience that will showcase the diversity in the Indian-American community, organizers said.

The show will also shine a light on unsung heroes in the Indian-American community who have undertaken selfless acts benefiting the broader American community without any need for recognition.

