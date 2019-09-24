Trump likens Modi to legendary musician Elvis Presley

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described him as the American version of legendary rock star Elvis Presley. When asked by newsmen on his experience at the "Howdy, Modi!" diaspora event attended by a record 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston on Sunday, Trump said: "They loved your prime minister and that is a very good thing."

"They love this gentleman to my right. People went crazy, he is like an American version of Elvis. People went crazy, PM Modi was like the American version of Elvis. It was like Elvis Presley came back," said Trump, who shared the stage with the Indian prime minister. Elvis was an American singer and actor. He is regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century, often referred to as the 'King of Rock and Roll'.

"I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissension, fighting and he brought it all together. Like a father would. Maybe he is the Father of India," Trump said. In a grand show of friendship, Modi and Trump shared the stage at the "Howdy, Modi!" gala event at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

