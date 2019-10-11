Xi Jinping arrives in Mamallapuram; Received by PM Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping was treated to Tamil cultural performances by folk dancers and Bharatanatyam artistes while scores of children greeted him by waving Indian and Chinese flags as he arrived here and later drove to seaside resort town of Mamallapuram on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Mamallapuram ahead of Xi by a chopper, received the Chinese leader at Arjuna's penance monument.

Attired in Tamil traditional 'veshti' (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister shook hands with Xi as the two leaders exchanged pleasantries. Xi and Modi are scheduled to hold informal summit talks this evening and on Saturday.

Earlier, Xi was accorded a red carpet welcome at the airport here on his arrival and received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal. About 500 Tamil folk artistes rendered performances including "tappattam," and "poi kal kuthirai" while a group of colourfully dressed women presented a Bharatanatyam programme to the accompaniment of 'thavil' and 'nadaswaram' (traditional percussion and wind instruments respectively) music.

A smiling Xi waved at the artistes as he paused briefly before moving on slowly. Temple priests with traditional honours greeted him before he boarded his car.

As he exited through the VVIP Gate No. 5, the Chinese leader was greeted by school children, lined up on the sides of the road, who waved Chinese and Indian flags. From the airport, Xi arrived at the ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Guindy, his place of stay here, within a few minutes, covering the distance of about five kilometres.

After a brief stay at the hotel, the Chinese premier left for Mamallapuram, about 50 kilometres away by road around 4.05 pm and arrived at the seaside town at 5 pm. In a number of locations along the East Coast Road, artistes rendered folk performances and played traditional music to welcome Xi.

People, who waited on roadsides in many locations, waved at the visiting Chinese leader with placards and flags of India and China welcoming him.

