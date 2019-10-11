Doyen of Indian animation industry Ram Mohan dies

Ram Mohan, known as the father of the Indian animation industry, died here on Friday, family sources said. He was 88. He had started his career at the Cartoon Films Unit, Films Division of India, Government of India in 1956.

In 1968, Mohan left the Films Division and joined Prasad Productions as chief of their animation division. In 1972, he established his own production company, Ram Mohan Biographics, which worked on commercials, and the animated feature Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (1992), which he co-directed in collaboration with Yugo Sako from Japan.

Mohan's film credits include several animation sequences for mainstream filmmakers an animated song for B.R. Chopra's Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978), a title sequence for Satyajit Ray's Shatranj Ke Khilari, a sequence for Mrinal Sen's Hindi film, Bhuvan Shome, and for Biwi O Biwi, Do Aur Do Paanch and Kaamchor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)