PM meets Bollywood stars, discusses ways to celebrate Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Bollywood actors and filmmakers, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, to discuss initiatives to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In an interaction with them at his official residence here, the prime minister said several people from the world of films and television have been doing great work when it comes to popularising the ideals of Gandhi.

Referring to Gandhi, he said the power of creativity is immense and it is essential to harness this spirit of creativity for the nation. Among others present in the meeting were Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, directors Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkumar Santoshi, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari and producers Ekta Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada.

The prime minister pointed out that members of the film industry had come with a lot of suggestions. "I am happy to share that we have addressed them to ensure more people can see the brilliant work done by our film personalities," the prime minister's office said in a series of tweets quoting him.

During the course of interaction, the prime minister urged those present to encourage tourism in the country. The prime minister told the gathering that they do great work but perhaps they are not aware of its global influence. "Your work has reached all corners of the world. On the part of the government, I am happy to help in any way to ensure the maximum impact of your creative initiatives," Modi said.

He also appealed to those present to visit the Dandi museum as also the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat.

The prime minister said after his informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu, tourist arrival has seen a jump. Quoting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami, the prime minister said a lot of people are coming to visit the iconic place.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Amir Khan said: "as creative people, there is much we can do". "And, I assure the PM that we will do even more," he said according to the PMO.

Shah Rukh Khan said he feels that there is a need to reintroduce Gandhi to India and the world. "We are accustomed to being known as representatives from the world of entertainment. But, you have also added a spirit of responsibility to this by involving us in popularising the ideals of Gandhi ji," said director Anand L Rai. The PMO posted on twitter several short videos of personalities sharing their views on the interaction.

