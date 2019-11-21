Four of family killed in road mishap

Four members of a family werekilled when a taxi collided with the two-wheeler they wereriding in at Warud Rajura Bazar in Maharashtra's Amravatidistrict, police said on Thursday

The incident occurred at around 10 am when a taxicollided with a two-wheeler, killing Prakash Sonare (42), hiswife Jayashree (37), son Ayush (10) and daughter Vaishnavi(8), an official from Warud police station said

An offence has been registered against the abscondingtaxi driver under sections 304A (causing death by negligence)and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)