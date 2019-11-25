Notification issued for RS bypolls in Karnataka

The notification for the December 12 by-election to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka to fill the vacancy caused due to the resignation of sitting member K C Ramamurthy was issued on Monday. The last date for filing of papers is December 2, while scrutiny will take place the next day.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 5, and counting of votes will take place on December 12, after polling, the official notification said. Ramamurthy, who represented the Congress in the Upper House and whose term was up to June 2022, tendered his resignation as a member on October 16 to the House Chairman and Vice-President M Venkaiah Nadu, who accepted it.

The former IPS officer also resigned from the Congress and subsequently joined the BJP. Following Ramamurthy's resignation, the Congress in Karnataka had alleged that BJP has made it an "industry" to lure everyone to the party, and people were joining it out of "fear" or for the sake of "allurements." However, stating that he resigned as Rajya Sabha member and from the Congress as he wanted his experience to be "used properly in the the path of progress and development", Ramamurthy had rubbished claims that he quit the party, under pressure or fearing Income Tax raids..

