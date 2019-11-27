International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP announces Ramurthy as party's RS candidate from KTKA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:11 IST
BJP announces Ramurthy as party's RS candidate from KTKA

The BJP on Wednesday announced K C Ramamurthy as the partys candidate for the December 12 by-election to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka to fill the vacancy caused due to his resignation as member from the Congress party. Ramamurthy, who represented the Congress in the Upper House and whose term was up to June 2022, tendered his resignation on October 16 to the House Chairman and Vice-President M Venkaiah Nadu, who accepted it.

BJP's central election committee has decided to field Ramamurthy, according to a party release. The former IPS officer had also resigned from the Congress and subsequently joined the BJP.

Following Ramamurthy's resignation, the Congress in Karnataka had alleged that BJP has made it an "industry" to lure everyone to the party, and people were joining it out of "fear" or for the sake of "allurements." However, stating that he resigned as Rajya Sabha member and from the Congress as he wanted his experience to be "used properly in the path of progress and development", Ramamurthy had rubbished claims that he quit the party, under pressure or fearing Income Tax raids. The last date for filing of papers is December 2, while scrutiny will take place the next day.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 5, and counting of votes will take place on December 12, after polling..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's review petition challenging Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict ready, will be filed on December 3 or 4: Sources.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hinds review petition challenging Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict ready, will be filed on December 3 or 4 Sources....

Schneider Electric starts factory in Bengaluru

Global energy management and automation company Schneider Electric on Wednesday said it has opened a new factory in Bengaluru. The new facility will employ around 700 people, Schneider Electric said in a statement.Schneider Electric announc...

South African government says working to ensure SAA's survival

South Africas public enterprises ministry said on Wednesday it was working with struggling state airline South African Airways SAA to ensure that it could continue to operate.SAA suffered a crippling strike this month which pushed the airli...

Study reveals mental practice may improve golfers' putting performance

Researchers from Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software, are lending support to Arnold Palmers famous assertion that golf is predominantly played in the six inches between the ears. According to research by Lero a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019