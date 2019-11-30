International Development News
Cine stars Radha Ravi, Namitha join BJP

Actor Radha Ravi and actress Namitha joined the BJP here in the presence of its national working president J P Nadda, the party said on Saturday. Radha Ravi, a former AIADMK MLA, had quit the DMK in March this year after he was suspended for indiscipline and joined the ruling party again.

Son of iconic yesteryear actor and a stalwart of the Dravidian movement, 'Nadigavel,' M R Radha, Ravi had often switched loyalties between the main opposition DMK and the ruling party. Known for his controversial remarks on a number of issues, he was suspended from the DMK for an alleged sexist remark against actress Nayanthara.

A popular Tamil and Telugu actress, Namitha had joined the AIADMK in the presence of former Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa in early 2016. BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao tweeted: "BJP is the future of South Indian Politics. Famous actress Namitha and actor Radha Ravi joined BJP in presence of BJP National Working President Shri @JPNadda ji in Chennai." PTI VGN BN BN.

