Maha: Three held for practising black magic

Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district for allegedly practising black magic, police said on Monday. Some residents of Junona village spotted four to five people involved in a suspicious activity inside a hut at a farm late Saturday night and alerted the police, Ballarpur police station's inspector S S Bhagat said.

A police team then rushed to the spot and nabbed three persons while two managed to escape, he said. The three arrested persons, including a woman, later told the police that they were performing black magic rituals to trace a "hidden treasure", the official said.

They were booked under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act. Search was on the two absconding accused, he added.

