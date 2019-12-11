What about hygiene during space tour, 8-yr-old asks Branson

Sceptics have voiced various concerns and doubts about grand plans to promote tourism in space, but hygiene is rarely one of them. On Wednesday, Arhan Hegde, an eight-year-old city boy, seemed to have non-plussed maverick investor Richard Branson whose venture, Virgin Galactic, is among the firms seeking a pie of space travel.

"I would like to go to the international space station for a week, the only thing I am concerned about is hygiene," the boy said. It left Branson and the audience at the event organised by his another firm, Virgin Atlantic, in splits.

The billionaire sought to assuage Hegde's worry, saying, "I promise that we will get it properly cleaned." Hegde had been invited to ask questions to Branson at the event. The boy also proved to be a showstopper when he strongly differed with Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra reminisced that as a child he hated eating food, and the idea of consuming food in the form of capsules in space made him want to become an astronaut. He asked Hegde if he too hates food and would be interested in gorging on capsules.

"No!" the boy thundered. Meanwhile, Branson hinted that he may himself fly to space next year following test flights undertaken by seven pilots recently.

After his flight, Virgin Galactic will open bookings for commercial tours, he indicated. During on-stage banter, Mahindra asked Branson for a complimentary flight, a request that was flatly denied..

