Left Menu
Development News Edition

What about hygiene during space tour, 8-yr-old asks Branson

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:18 IST
What about hygiene during space tour, 8-yr-old asks Branson

Sceptics have voiced various concerns and doubts about grand plans to promote tourism in space, but hygiene is rarely one of them. On Wednesday, Arhan Hegde, an eight-year-old city boy, seemed to have non-plussed maverick investor Richard Branson whose venture, Virgin Galactic, is among the firms seeking a pie of space travel.

"I would like to go to the international space station for a week, the only thing I am concerned about is hygiene," the boy said. It left Branson and the audience at the event organised by his another firm, Virgin Atlantic, in splits.

The billionaire sought to assuage Hegde's worry, saying, "I promise that we will get it properly cleaned." Hegde had been invited to ask questions to Branson at the event. The boy also proved to be a showstopper when he strongly differed with Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra reminisced that as a child he hated eating food, and the idea of consuming food in the form of capsules in space made him want to become an astronaut. He asked Hegde if he too hates food and would be interested in gorging on capsules.

"No!" the boy thundered. Meanwhile, Branson hinted that he may himself fly to space next year following test flights undertaken by seven pilots recently.

After his flight, Virgin Galactic will open bookings for commercial tours, he indicated. During on-stage banter, Mahindra asked Branson for a complimentary flight, a request that was flatly denied..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Lebanon 2019 budget deficit 'much bigger' than expected

A sharp fall-off in revenues means Lebanons 2019 budget deficit will be much bigger than expected, caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday, as the country struggles with its worst financial crisis since the 1975-90 ci...

Illegal mining: Himachal HC directs Mandi admn to inspect 3 khuds

Expressing concern on the issue of illegal mining, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Mandi administration to inspect the Lohara, Kansa and Suketi khuds from their origin till their merger into river Beas in Mandi tow...

Indian banks argue for UK court to declare Mallya bankrupt

A consortium of Indian public sector banks led by State Bank of India SBI sought a bankruptcy order against embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya during a High Court hearing in London on Wednesday as part of efforts to recoup around 1.145 bi...

Amoeba-attacking `giant viruses' found in Mumbai's lakes

A study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has found presence of giant viruses belonging to five families in samples collected from water bodies in Mumbai. Findings of the study, published in the journal Scientific...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019