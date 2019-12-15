Left Menu
Development News Edition

Film producer nabbed for cheating public

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 22:12 IST
Film producer nabbed for cheating public
Image Credit: Flickr

A film producer-cum-realtor was nabbed here on Sunday for allegedly cheating people by promising them loans for construction purposes. Shaik Bahseed had started a finance firm here to grant loans for construction purposes, but used to lend money to film distributors here as well as in Chennai, police said.

He produced nine Telugu films and also co-produced four Telugu films, besides acting as a hero in a movie in 2014, which was released in Telegu and Kannada languages, police said in a release here. His modus operandi was to tell those who approached him for loans that he had offices at various places like Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Dubai and collect money in the name of 'processing fees' and 'registration challan amount.' After collecting the money, he would not respond to them, police said Bahseed also collected money from people interested in working in the film industry by giving them fake assurance and promises, they said.

Police said he was nabbed following their probe into two cases against him in June and November 2019 that he had cheated two people of Rs 65 lakh and Rs 32.5 lakh after collecting money from them with the false promise of sanctioning loans for their construction business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Bilawal accused Pak govt of changing CPEC route to deprived Baloch people of benefits

Pakistan oppositions PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government of modifying the route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC to deprived people of Balochistan of their share of benefits from ...

Box Office: 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Levels Up With $60 Million Debut, 'Richard Jewell' Stumbles

Corrects headline to give full name of new Jumanji movie By Rebecca RubinLOS ANGELES, Dec 15, Variety.com - Its shaping up to be a merry holiday season for Jumanji The Next Level. Sonys adventure sequel debuted in first place to 60.1 millio...

Plea against ban on traditional cotton manja: HC seeks Delhi govt reply

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the AAP government on a plea challenging its notification prohibiting manufacture, sale, purchase and storage of traditional cotton manja, a thread used in kite flying. A bench of Chief Just...

'We gave it a hell of a go' - Els could captain again in 2021

Ernie Els said he might be like a crack at being Presidents Cup captain again in 2021 after seeing his young International team fall to an agonizing defeat. The big South African spent months plotting a way to topple the United States for o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019