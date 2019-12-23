Kirari blaze latest in Delhi's fire incidents since Uphaar tragedy

Days after the Anaj Mandi blaze killed 44 people, the national capital woke up to another fire tragedy on Monday morning, which claimed the lives of at least nine persons, including three children. A massive fire ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi's Kirari area, killing at least nine persons, including three children, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said on Monday.

The initial cause of the fire is suspected to be a short-circuit. The blaze led to a cylinder blast and a portion of the building collapsed due to it. Earlier this month, the Anaj Mandi blaze claimed 44 lives, making it the most severe fire incident in the national capital after the Uphaar Cinema tragedy that claimed 59 lives and left over 100 injured in June, 1997.

The Uphaar theatre in the posh Green Park area was screening Bollywood film "Border" and several families were there to catch the movie featuring Sunny Deol on its release day -- June 13, 1997. But the movie outing turned into a mayhem as a massive blaze broke out during the 3 pm show.

Fourteen years after the Uphaar tragedy, a fire broke out at a meeting organised for transgenders at Nand Nagri, where almost 10,000 people had gathered, leaving 14 dead and nearly 30 injured. In July 2017, tragedy struck a four-storey building in the Dilshad Garden area, where four members of a family, including two children, died due to asphyxiation and two others were injured while trying to escape the early morning blaze.

The family had celebrated the birthday of its 12-year-old daughter a day before the tragedy. The girl was killed while she was trying to escape the fire with her father, grandfather and younger brother.

The next year, another massive fire ripped through a firecracker storage unit at Bawana that left 17 persons, including 10 women, dead. In the same year, two separate fires in northwest Delhi's Kohat Enclave and Shahdara's Mansarovar Park claimed five lives, including that of three minors.

In April 2018, a fire broke out at a building in Kohat Enclave, killing a couple and their two children. A few days later, a major fire gutted 300 shanties in Shahdara and killed a girl. In November last year, four persons were killed and one was injured after a fire broke out at a factory in central Delhi's Karol Bagh.

In February this year, a massive fire swept through a four-floor hotel in Karol Bagh in the early hours, killing at least 17 guests, including two persons who jumped off the building in a desperate bid to save themselves. In August, six persons, including three children, died and 13 were injured in a massive fire at a building in southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar area due to a short circuit early in the morning.

In November, a massive fire gutted a footwear factory at Narela, killing a security guard and a labourer. The body of the security guard was found after the fire was brought under control, but the charred body of the second victim was recovered four days after the blaze.

