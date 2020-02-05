Left Menu
Two brothers held for uploading child porn clip on video site

Two persons, both brothers, have been arrested for allegedly uploading child pornographic content on a video platform, police said on Wednesday. The duo was held on the basis of specific information received from a wing attached to the Maharashtra police that monitors and traces IP addresses from where objectionable contents related to child pornography are uploaded, they said.

The accused were identified by the police as Raj Karan Saroj and Manoj Saroj. "We have arrested two persons, who are brothers, for uploading child pornographic content on a video platform in April 2019 using a smartphone," said an officer attached to the Khadak Police Station.

He said the direction to register a case against the duo came from the dedicated Maharashtra police wing. "The wing found that a child pornographic clip was uploaded on a video platform through a smartphone. Officials from the wing then traced the IP address of the smartphone," he said.

The cellphone belonged to Manoj Saroj and was used by Raj Karan Saroj to upload the video, the officer said..

