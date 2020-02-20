Left Menu
Gujarat CM reviews preparations for Trump-Modi roadshow

  PTI
  • |
  Ahmedabad
  • |
  Updated: 20-02-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:14 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday held a high-level meeting at Gandhinagar to review and finalise preparations for the upcoming roadshow of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. Trump and Modi will take part in a roadshow in Ahmedabad on February 24 and jointly address a gathering at the newly built cricket stadium in Motera area of the city. Over 1.10 lakh people are expected to attend the mega event, christened as "Namaste Trump".

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja informed the chief minister about traffic management and security along the 22-km stretch for the roadshow, an official press release here said. Rupani was also informed about the transportation of dignitaries and other invitees to Motera stadium, seating arrangements, traffic management and the cultural programmes to be held during the roadshow and at the stadium.

The meeting was attended by Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, Director General of Police Shivanand Jha and Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra. As per the plan, Trump and Modi will first visit the Sabarmati Ashram, which served as the epicenter of the country's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi's stay there. From the Sabarmati Ashram, the two leaders will take the SP Ring Road via Indira Bridge near the airport to reach the cricket stadium in Motera. Authorities believe that over one lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has left no stone unturned to make the roadshow a memorable experience for the dignitaries as well as people of Gujarat, Nehra said.

"The civic body has invited artistes from across the country to perform during the roadshow. There will be a separate stage for each state at regular intervals on the route. Wearing their traditional costumes, artistes from different states would perform on these 30-odd stages," the municipal commissioner said. Besides, 20 more stages will be set up for other performers, he said. "In all, there will be 50 stages on the route," the official said.

The entire route has been decorated so that the city gets global recognition, as the event will be shown live across the world, Nehra said. All roads leading to the Motera stadium have been broadened for smooth access, he said. "We believe that around one to two lakh people will gather to welcome the dignitaries during the roadshow. The Doordarshan will install 100 cameras on the entire roadshow route and the event will be telecast live across the world," Nehra said.

