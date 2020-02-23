Serve ''Kadaknath'' to film stars at IIFA: KVK suggests MP govt
The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here has written a letter to Madhya Pradesh government
suggesting that Bollywood stars and other guests be served with food containing Kadaknath, a protein-rich breed of
chicken, when they visit the state for IIFA Awards next month. The move of the Jhabua-based KVK, which also runs the
Kadaknath Research and Production Project, is aimed at making this black-coloured variety of chicken more popular.
The 21st edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards) is scheduled to be held in Indore
from March 27-29, while Bhopal will host a function in run up to the mega Bollywood event.
The famous Kadaknath chicken meat from tribal dominated Jhabua district had got a Geographical Indication
(GI) tag last year after a legal battle with neighbouring Chhattisgarh over it.
The KVK on Saturday wrote a letter to state Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in which it suggested that the Kadaknath
chicken meat be served to the Bollywood personalities. Project director I S Tomar said, "IIFA is being
organised in Indore, which is close to tribal-dominated Jhabua. Kadaknath breed is low in fat and high in protein and
iron. This chicken could be included at least in one meal for the IIFA guests. This would help in marketing this breed of
chicken and make it popular across the world." The letter also says that the self-help groups working
for the production of Kadaknath may supply this chicken during the IIFA event, he added.
The letter suggested that the guests could also be served with Dal-Pania, another food of this tribal-dominated
district. The Kadaknath variety of chicken, which is mainly
reared in Jhabua, is registered under the category of "Meat Product, Poultry & Poultry Meat" of GI.
