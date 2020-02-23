Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serve ''Kadaknath'' to film stars at IIFA: KVK suggests MP govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jhabua
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 19:19 IST
Serve ''Kadaknath'' to film stars at IIFA: KVK suggests MP govt

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here has written a letter to Madhya Pradesh government

suggesting that Bollywood stars and other guests be served with food containing Kadaknath, a protein-rich breed of

chicken, when they visit the state for IIFA Awards next month. The move of the Jhabua-based KVK, which also runs the

Kadaknath Research and Production Project, is aimed at making this black-coloured variety of chicken more popular.

The 21st edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards) is scheduled to be held in Indore

from March 27-29, while Bhopal will host a function in run up to the mega Bollywood event.

The famous Kadaknath chicken meat from tribal dominated Jhabua district had got a Geographical Indication

(GI) tag last year after a legal battle with neighbouring Chhattisgarh over it.

The KVK on Saturday wrote a letter to state Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in which it suggested that the Kadaknath

chicken meat be served to the Bollywood personalities. Project director I S Tomar said, "IIFA is being

organised in Indore, which is close to tribal-dominated Jhabua. Kadaknath breed is low in fat and high in protein and

iron. This chicken could be included at least in one meal for the IIFA guests. This would help in marketing this breed of

chicken and make it popular across the world." The letter also says that the self-help groups working

for the production of Kadaknath may supply this chicken during the IIFA event, he added.

The letter suggested that the guests could also be served with Dal-Pania, another food of this tribal-dominated

district. The Kadaknath variety of chicken, which is mainly

reared in Jhabua, is registered under the category of "Meat Product, Poultry & Poultry Meat" of GI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is friend of mine, says US President Donald Trump before his departure for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is friend of mine, says US President Donald Trump before his departure for India....

Join politics not for glamour or power but to serve country: Amarinder to youth

The youth should play a constructive role in active politics as it is their duty as future leaders to transform the countrys destiny, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Sunday. Speaking at a national conclave of the Bhartiya Chha...

Soccer-Zen keeper infuriates fans with red card and red face

A goalkeeper with Uruguayan first division club Cerro Largo faced an uncertain future on Sunday, the day after winding up his opponents led to a red card only for them to score twice against 10 men in stoppage-time and rescue a draw. Washi...

Writer, sportswoman chosen for ''Abbakka Award''

Mangaluru, Feb 23 PTI Writer Usha P Rai, who has several literary works to her credit, and sportswoman ShreemaPriyadarshini, who has represented the country in many Asian events, have been selected for the Abbakka Award for theyear 2019-20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020