Modi arrives at Ahmedabad; to welcome Trump at airport

  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 10:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Ahmedabad International Airport on Monday ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the city, where the two leaders will take part in the "Namaste Trump" eventat Motera Stadium after holding a roadshow. Modi reached Ahmedabad at 10.25 am, around one and a half hours before the arrival of Trump and his delegation. He will receive Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival aboard the Air Force One flight, scheduled to land here at around 11.40 am, officials said.

Trump and Modi will participate in a roadshow from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram and from there to the newly- built Motera cricket stadium, where over a lakh people are expected to be present for the 'Namaste Trump' event. Dance groups and singers from different parts of the country will be performing on stages that are dotting the 22- km route of the 'India roadshow' in the city. Huge billboards of the two leaders and replicas of historic places in Gujarat have also been placed along the roads where people will greet the two leaders.

