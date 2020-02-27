Concert to introduce French music to Keralites held

A concert was organised here on Thursday to introduce French music to the

people of Kerala. Ziako, a known musician from France, performed folk

tunes on travel and friendship along with traditional Indian beats at a school here.

"We perform a mixture of French and Indian tunes based on travel and friendship themes. We want to introduce

the French music to the people of Kerala along with the traditional Indian beats," Ziako told PTI.

Playback singer Saju Sreenivas and Praveen Muraleedharan with cajon joined Ziako in performing at the

school here, where French is taught as a language. The musicians would perform at Mar Ivanious College,

on February 28. The ASIE (Association de Solidarite Internationale

et d' Education), a French government-aided organisation, has been engaged in various cultural and education missions in

China and Uzbekistan, apart from India. The ASIE organised the concert in association with

Alliance Franaise de Trivandrum. "Our each mission is different. Like once we helped

in constructing a typical Muthavan tribal style-mud house for setting up of a community library at Marayoor in association

with Team Ecoventures, which specialises in responsible and sustainable tourism," ASIE president Alain Payen said.

"We also associate with them in creating 'no plastic' awareness in Marayoor forest area," he said.

The ASIE is also engaged in helping the tribal community in preparation of traditional handmade jaggery.

Marayur jaggery is handmade without adding chemicals at household units.

"Through our missions, we also spread awareness on wildlife and nature preservation," Payen said.

The organisation has been engaged in community services since 2009.

"The micro-credit institutions of women from Rameshwaram have been documented and showcased in French

universities. In Tamil Nadu, we are concentrating on women empowerment. We teach English, Mathematics and science to at

least 800 students across Tamil Nadu," he added.

