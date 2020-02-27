Concert to introduce French music to Keralites held
A concert was organised here on Thursday to introduce French music to the
people of Kerala. Ziako, a known musician from France, performed folk
tunes on travel and friendship along with traditional Indian beats at a school here.
"We perform a mixture of French and Indian tunes based on travel and friendship themes. We want to introduce
the French music to the people of Kerala along with the traditional Indian beats," Ziako told PTI.
Playback singer Saju Sreenivas and Praveen Muraleedharan with cajon joined Ziako in performing at the
school here, where French is taught as a language. The musicians would perform at Mar Ivanious College,
on February 28. The ASIE (Association de Solidarite Internationale
et d' Education), a French government-aided organisation, has been engaged in various cultural and education missions in
China and Uzbekistan, apart from India. The ASIE organised the concert in association with
Alliance Franaise de Trivandrum. "Our each mission is different. Like once we helped
in constructing a typical Muthavan tribal style-mud house for setting up of a community library at Marayoor in association
with Team Ecoventures, which specialises in responsible and sustainable tourism," ASIE president Alain Payen said.
"We also associate with them in creating 'no plastic' awareness in Marayoor forest area," he said.
The ASIE is also engaged in helping the tribal community in preparation of traditional handmade jaggery.
Marayur jaggery is handmade without adding chemicals at household units.
"Through our missions, we also spread awareness on wildlife and nature preservation," Payen said.
The organisation has been engaged in community services since 2009.
"The micro-credit institutions of women from Rameshwaram have been documented and showcased in French
universities. In Tamil Nadu, we are concentrating on women empowerment. We teach English, Mathematics and science to at
least 800 students across Tamil Nadu," he added.
