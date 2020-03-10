Left Menu
Rabindra Bhavan museum, Bangladesh Bhavan closed amid coronavirus concerns

West Bengal administration has announced the closure of Rabindra Bhavan Museum, Santiniketan House, and Bangladesh Bhavan for general public till further notice amid coronavirus fears.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal administration has announced the closure of Rabindra Bhavan Museum, Santiniketan House and Bangladesh Bhavan for general public till further notice amid coronavirus fears. However, the libraries of Rabindra Bhavan and Bangladesh Bhavan will continue to be open, the notification issued on March 10 said.

Founded in July 1942, just a year after Rabindranath Tagore's death, the Rabindra Bhavan is the focal point of the Visva-Bharati University. The museum attracts thousands of visitors including foreign nationals throughout the year. It has a number of Tagore's manuscripts, correspondences, paintings and sketches.

So far, at least 44 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have surfaced in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

