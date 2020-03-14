Eiffel Tower closed in Paris because of virus
The Eiffel Tower in Paris will close to the public from Friday until further notice because of the coronavirus, management said, as France's cases climbed to over 2,800, with 61 deaths
"Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the operating company of the Eiffel Tower is announcing the closure of the tower this evening at 9:00 pm (2000 GMT)," the company said Friday
It added that it hoped "to be able to reopen very soon when conditions allow it".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
- Eiffel Tower
- France
- COVID
ALSO READ
All accused arrested in Elgar Parishad case appear before special Mumbai court
Paris Gare de Lyon railway station evacuated after major fire
French fashion Agnes B cancels Paris show due to coronavirus
Anti-Congo regime protesters set fires in Paris
Fire in central Paris, train station being evacuated: police