BTS postpones tickets of 'Map of the Soul Tour' in Europe due to coronavirus

K-pop boy band BTS has postponed ticket sales for the European leg of its new world tour, 'Map of the Soul Tour,' set for July, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Live Nation UK has made the announcement on March 17, stating that fans would be getting refunds for their tickets. Due to the current coronavirus outbreak spreading across the world, many artists are taking extra precautions for the safety of the general public.

This announcement comes shortly after BTS's announced to cancel the Seoul kickoff concert of their world tour as well.

According to the message, ticket presales for the members of the Army, the official BTS fandom, has been rescheduled to April 29 from the original date on Wednesday.

Earlier, the ticket sale date was on April 29 but now tickets will go on sale for the general public on May 1.

In February, BTS has canceled the inaugural Seoul leg of the upcoming tour, set for mid-April, amid coronavirus transmissions.

RM, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, V, and Jungkook are all set to hit London's Twickenham Stadium on July 2 and July 4, before then they will perform in Rotterdam, Berlin, and Barcelona.

