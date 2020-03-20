If Captain America can stay in isolation, you can too, says Marvel India amid coronavirus

The Marvel India social media handle shared an amazing tweet on its Twitter account saying, If Steve Rogers (Captain America) can stay in ice isolation for 70 years, you can stay indoors too. This tweet is definitely aiming at the current threat of coronavirus in India.

If Steve Rogers can stay in ice-olation for 70 years, you can stay indoors too. Stay safe and be your own superhero.#SocialDistancing — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) March 20, 2020

As far as this is the best and most humorous way of Marvel India to aware people to self isolate themself as coronavirus outbreak has turned out to be a global concern as the situation in India too has been tensed with the number of coronavirus positive cases on the rise. As of now, a total of 206 individuals have been confirmed positive with coronavirus in India.

Captain America has been fitted the best candidate for Marvel India for its tweet as in the movie, 'The Avengers', Captain America was frozen and 70 years later his body was found and revived, without a scratch and looking not a day older.

In the current situation, it has been advised to stay indoors and several celebrities are also practicing self-isolation and have also urged their fans to do the same. While the situation remains tense, Marvel India had decided to give us a reason to smile with their recent.

We have already seen actors such as Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan and many more participating in the 'Safe Hands Challenge' promoted by the World Health Organisation to raise awareness about the preventive measures against coronavirus.

In Hollywood, actor Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju and Lucian Grainge have been tested positive for coronavirus so far.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.