Left Menu
Development News Edition

If Captain America can stay in isolation, you can too, says Marvel India amid coronavirus

If Captain America can stay in isolation, you can too, says Marvel India amid coronavirus
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (official_captainamerica)

The Marvel India social media handle shared an amazing tweet on its Twitter account saying, If Steve Rogers (Captain America) can stay in ice isolation for 70 years, you can stay indoors too. This tweet is definitely aiming at the current threat of coronavirus in India.

As far as this is the best and most humorous way of Marvel India to aware people to self isolate themself as coronavirus outbreak has turned out to be a global concern as the situation in India too has been tensed with the number of coronavirus positive cases on the rise. As of now, a total of 206 individuals have been confirmed positive with coronavirus in India.

Captain America has been fitted the best candidate for Marvel India for its tweet as in the movie, 'The Avengers', Captain America was frozen and 70 years later his body was found and revived, without a scratch and looking not a day older.

In the current situation, it has been advised to stay indoors and several celebrities are also practicing self-isolation and have also urged their fans to do the same. While the situation remains tense, Marvel India had decided to give us a reason to smile with their recent.

We have already seen actors such as Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan and many more participating in the 'Safe Hands Challenge' promoted by the World Health Organisation to raise awareness about the preventive measures against coronavirus.

In Hollywood, actor Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju and Lucian Grainge have been tested positive for coronavirus so far.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attack

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq last week in which two American troops and a British service member were killed. Maybe we shouldnt say yet, said Trum...

Illinois governor orders residents to 'shelter-in-place' starting Saturday

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Friday all state residents to shelter-in-place starting Saturday evening in response to the coronavirus pandemic. All non-essential businesses are to close indefinitely, with exceptions for hospitals, doct...

N.Korea fired unidentified projectile -Yonhap citing S.Korea military

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap reported on Saturday citing South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff.A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The worlds richest nations poured unprecedented aid into the global economy as coronavirus cases ballooned in the new epicentre, Europe, with deaths in Italy outstripping those in mainland China, where the virus originated.DEATHS, INFECTION...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020