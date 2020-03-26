Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's Gantz nominates himself to be parliament speaker

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 20:41 IST
Israel's Gantz nominates himself to be parliament speaker

Israel's ex-military chief Benny Gantz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main rival, submitted himself on Thursday as a candidate for speaker of parliament, a move that could lead to an emergency alliance between the two men. The Knesset, Israel's parliament, declared on its website that Gantz was the only candidate to succeed Netanyahu ally Yuli Edelstein, who resigned as speaker under pressure on Wednesday.

A formal vote electing Gantz is expected later on Thursday. A staunch ally of Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, has committed to backing Gantz as speaker.

A source from Gantz's centrist Blue and White party, who requested anonymity, told AFP that the party leader's bid to become speaker was part of an effort to form an emergency government with Likud. Israel has been mired in a crippling political crisis that has seen the country hold three inconclusive elections in less than a year.

Gantz was tasked with forming a government following the last vote on March 2, but there was no guarantee he would succeed, given the deep divisions within the anti-Netanyahu camp. Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has seen more than 2,600 Israelis infected, there have been widespread calls for an alliance between Netanyahu and Gantz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

China to suspend entry of foreigners with visas, residence permits due to coronavirus

China will temporarily suspend the entry of foreigners with valid Chinese visas and residence permits starting on March 28, as an interim measure in response to the coronavirus epidemic, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.Exemptions will...

Vietnam Finance Ministry plans $3.39 bln package to help virus-hit businesses

Vietnams Finance Ministry said on Thursday it plans to offer a package of 80 trillion dong 3.39 billion to support businesses hard hit by the coronavirus. The virus has left firms in Vietnams manufacturing industry suffering shortages due t...

U.S. announces reward up to $15 mln for Venezuela's Maduro

The U.S. State Department on Thursday announced rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of various Venezuelan nationals, including President Nicolas Maduro who Washington aims to push out of power.The Department is offer...

Kerala Civil Supplies Corporation to start distributing essential food items online

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas on Thursday said the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Supplyco will start distributing essential food products online in Kochi from March 27 onwards, amid the countrywide lockdown. Zomato has been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020