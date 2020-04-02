Left Menu
Coronavirus: Making music during lockdown for lifting community spirit

02-04-2020
Popular singer-musicians of West Bengal are composing songs during lockdown for lifting community spirit hoping that people will emerge stronger after the coronavirus pandemic. Leading the pack is singer-musician Kabir Suman who has given the form of classical vocal to lyrics penned by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the coronavirus outbreak.

Having christened the 'raag' as Mamata, the 'Tomake Chai' singer said on Wednesday, he was communicating with Banerjee on WhatsApp about music, when the chief minister messaged him a lyric in Bengali -Jhar theme jabe ekdin (the storm will come to an end one day). "I was simply struck by the lyrics which prophesied about the ending of the storm and the ground covered with stray leaves thereafter. At once, I decided to make it into a song. I have aptly named the raag after her, he said.

Kabir Suman, an icon of Bengali contemporary music, has penned and set to tune another song 'Tumi theko manusher sathe rastay' (you are on the road with people), referring to Banerjee's visit to crowded markets for creating awareness about the preventive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. "I salute her for being among people at this hour, as a true leader of people, and wrote the lines," he said.

Another brief song of the chief minister has already been rendered by singer and Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Indranil Sen. The lyrics "Bhir theke sabbai dure thako/Coronake chhute diyo na'( Everyone maintain distance from crowd, don't allow corona to touch you) has been set to tune by Banerjee as well.

Meanwhile, singer-lyricists Anupam Roy, Srijato Bandyopadhyay, Anindya Chattopadhyay and Chandril Bhattacharya are collaborating from their homes to bring out a song on the lockdown. "This is the first time four of us have come together to share our experiences on the lockdown in a creative way," Srijato Bandyopadhyay said.

"Samner din achena/pather khabor nei," (we have to be ready for the unknown path in the coming days) are some of the lyrics of the song jointly being written by the four, with Anupam Roy lending his voice to the composition. Popular singer Nachiketa has composed a poem dwelling on the coronavirus crisis and how the fear is bringing people closer.

The crisis is building up a united nation leaving aside all differences, Nachiketa's song points out. All the songs will be available digitally.

