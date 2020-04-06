Left Menu
Kannada actor 'Bullet' Prakash no more

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:28 IST
Kannada actor 'Bullet' Prakash no more

Bengaluru, Apr 6 (PTI): Kannada actor "Bullet" Prakash, known for his comic roles, died at a private hospital here on Monday, family sources said. He was 44 and his survived by his wife, daughter and a son.

Prakash who was ill for some time, breathed his last due to multiple organ failure, they said. Prakash had acted in over 350 films and was also associated with the BJP.

