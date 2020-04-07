Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Idol makers stare at losses as cancellation rises

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 12:24 IST
Lockdown: Idol makers stare at losses as cancellation rises

With a week to go for 'Bangla Nabobarsho' (Bengali New Year), the air is gloomy in Kumartuli, the potter's hub in the northern part of the city, which is reeling under mounting losses due to cancellation of idol bookings triggered by lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic. While hundreds of Basanti and Annapurna idols could not be delivered to households and clubs as the celebrations had to be cancelled at the last minute, thousands of small Ganesha idols, which are worshipped on Bengali New Year (April 14), also remain half-finished.

Jaba Pal, a clay modeller told PTI, "I have got at least 50 phone calls from commercial establishments informing me that they won't buy Ganesha idol this year." He said, "now if you take 10 more artisans like me in this area, the number of such cancellations will be 500 on an average." Prodyot Pal, who also makes Durga idols for abroad, said, "this is going to be a dismal 'Poila Boisakh' for Kumartuli. While thousands of small Ganesha idols, made by artistes will remain unsold this year, we are also worried about the slump in sales for Durga puja idols work for which will start shortly afterwards." Pal said even as 10-12 orders for Basanti and Annapurna idols had been cancelled at the last minute in March 25-26, with 7-8 idols almost nearing completion, two-three big time Durga Puja organisers in city have now informed they will opt for "wait and watch" policy to see if the situation improves, as the biggest festival in Bengal is still several months away. "One of the big time organisers had made primary agreement with our studio for a big idol just before the Janata Curfew and said they will confirm the deal after 15 days, but now they want more time to assess the economic situation and may even go for a much smaller idol. We are keeping our fingers crossed," he said.

A big idol costs Rs 2.5-3 lakh and a smaller one can be anywhere between Rs 60,000 to 90,000 in Kumartuli. Paul said order for three idols for the US, one of the worst corona-affected countries, have been cancelled leading to huge losses on his part.

Idol maker Nabin Paul said "corona has struck the death knell for Kumartuli as we are bracing for a gloomy Bengali new year." "From Basanti-Annapurna puja, which heralds the beginning of festive season, to Nababarsha all our orders have been cancelled. Now if the impact continues even in the run-up to Durga Puja, the over 300 families of artisans and helping hands working in studios in Kumartuli will face death by starvation," he said. Paul has been assured by four Durga puja committees, his regular clients, that they are hopeful of holding the festival and book idols even if on a scaled down way.

"But I am having sleepless nights as the lockdown continues," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks end higher on stimulus, drop in new coronavirus cases

China stocks ended up more than 2 on Tuesday as markets resumed trading after a long weekend, with investor sentiment lifted by the governments latest stimulus to shore up the worlds second-largest economy and a drop in cases of the new cor...

Finally, I can be a superhero: Salma Hayek on ’Eternals’ role

Hollywood star Salma Hayek is happy that she got to fulfil her wish of playing a superhero with upcoming movie The Eternals. In the Marvel Studios film, the Mexican-American actor features alongside the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Ma...

Delhi govt to takeover 12,000 hotel rooms in wake of spike in number of coronavirus cases: CM Kejriwal.

Delhi govt to takeover 12,000 hotel rooms in wake of spike in number of coronavirus cases CM Kejriwal....

Who has the UK nuclear button while Johnson is ill? No comment

The British government declined on Tuesday to say who had responsibility for the United Kingdoms nuclear codes while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is treated in intensive care for COVID-19 complications. When asked by the BBC if Foreign Secr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020