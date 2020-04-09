Left Menu
Lockdown: Govt may soon allow courier, parcel services to function

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:31 IST
In a relief to businesses, the government may soon allow operations of courier and parcel services in the country so that companies are able to send and receive documents at a time when the country is under coronavirus lockdown, sources said. They said there must be a huge pile up of business related documents and other things which need to be shipped to different parts of the country.

"A decision on operations of courier and parcels will be taken soon. Document exchange is important for industry. An empowered group has already recommended for the same to the Home Ministry," sources said. Further, the commerce ministry has recommended to the Home Ministry to allow operations of factories engaged in export activities with minimum workforce.

The issue was raised by all export promotion councils and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) in their discussions held through video conferencing with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The government will decide in the coming days about extending or ending the lockdown, which is concluding on April 14. The Centre will also discuss the issue with states for allowing partial operation of manufacturing units in the country.

"The government should allow opening up of factories with at least 50 per cent of workforce. We will follow all safety and health related norms. Our exports will be hit severely if we will continue to close our operations," FIEO President S Saraf said. The government has constituted 11 empowered groups to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare, put the economy back on track and reduce misery of people as quickly as possible post the 21-day lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

