BSE's clearing corp to waive off warehouse storage, assaying charges for commodities 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:43 IST
BSE's clearing corp to waive off warehouse storage, assaying charges for commodities 

Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday said its clearing corporation has decided to waive off warehouse storage and assaying charges for commodities, including turmeric, cotton bales, till June 30. The waiver of charges would also be applicable on guar seed and guar gum, the exchange said in three separate circulars.

However, the waiver of charges shall not be applicable on the rejected and final expiry date (FED) goods, it added. BSE's Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd (ICCL) has "decided to waive off the warehouse storage charges and assaying charges for turmeric from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020", it said.

The clearing corporation would also forgo such charges on cotton bales, guar seed and guar gum till June 30, it added..

