BRIEF-BP's Alaskan Business Sale In Jeopardy After Banks Balked At Financing $5.6 Bln Deal To Hilcorp- WSJ

BP PLC:

* BP PLC’S SALE OF ALASKAN BUSINESS IN JEOPARDY AFTER GROUP OF BANKS BALKED AT FINANCING $5.6 BILLION DEAL TO BUYER HILCORP ENERGY - WSJ Source text : https://on.wsj.com/2RqbXk1 Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.