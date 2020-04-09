BRIEF-BP's Alaskan Business Sale In Jeopardy After Banks Balked At Financing $5.6 Bln Deal To Hilcorp- WSJ

BRIEF-BP's Alaskan Business Sale In Jeopardy After Banks Balked At Financing $5.6 Bln Deal To Hilcorp- WSJReuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:04 IST
BP PLC:
* BP PLC’S SALE OF ALASKAN BUSINESS IN JEOPARDY AFTER GROUP OF BANKS BALKED AT FINANCING $5.6 BILLION DEAL TO BUYER HILCORP ENERGY - WSJ Source text : https://on.wsj.com/2RqbXk1 Further company coverage:
