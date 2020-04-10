Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada says it is lifting a freeze on arms exports to Saudi Arabia

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 10-04-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 00:15 IST
Canada says it is lifting a freeze on arms exports to Saudi Arabia

Canada is lifting a freeze on weapons exports to Saudi Arabia and has renegotiated a much-criticized $14 billion contract to sell General Dynamics Corp armored vehicles to Riyadh, Ottawa said on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement that the "significant improvements" to the contract would secure thousands of jobs at the U.S. firm's Canadian subsidiary, where the vehicles are being made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ESL alters qualification system for Cologne

ESL revamped the qualification system for the ESL One Cologne Counter-Strike Global Offensive tournament in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The decision comes on the heels of the ESL Pro League being split into two divisions E...

France reports first decrease in coronavirus intensive care patients

France on Thursday reported its first fall in the number of patients in intensive care suffering from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, with 82 fewer people in intensive care units compared with the day earlier. There are now 7...

U.S. agencies back revoking ability of China Telecom to operate in U.S.

The U.S. Justice Department and other federal agencies on Thursday called on the Federal Communications Commission FCC to revoke China Telecom Americas Corps authorization to provide international telecommunications services to and from the...

UK's Raab briefs political opponents on coronavirus response

British foreign minister Dominic Raab spoke with leaders of opposing political parties on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus crisis, a government spokesman said.Raab, who is deputising for hospitalised Prime Minster Boris Johnson, was join...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020