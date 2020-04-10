Canada says it is lifting a freeze on arms exports to Saudi Arabia

Canada says it is lifting a freeze on arms exports to Saudi ArabiaReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 10-04-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 00:15 IST
Canada is lifting a freeze on weapons exports to Saudi Arabia and has renegotiated a much-criticized $14 billion contract to sell General Dynamics Corp armored vehicles to Riyadh, Ottawa said on Thursday.
Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement that the "significant improvements" to the contract would secure thousands of jobs at the U.S. firm's Canadian subsidiary, where the vehicles are being made.
