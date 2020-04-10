Covid-19: NLC India sets up 'fever clinic', 'disinfecting tunnel' to ensure employees' safety

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:10 IST
From setting up 'fever clinic' to 'disinfecting tunnel', NLC India has taken several initiatives to ensure the safety of its employees against the deadly Covid-19. The navratna said, the disinfecting tunnel ensures protection to all employees before they enter the plants and mines, while fever clinic is for those with symptoms like fever, cough and breathing difficulties.

"NLC Thermal team has fabricated disinfecting tunnels by using packing material and spares available with power plants which are now being used by all the power plants and mines in Neyveli," a company official said. Moreover, NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has introduced 'fever clinic' which function from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM for symptomatic patients who have a travel history to affected places and those who report with symptoms like fever, cough and breathing difficulties, the official said.

Such patients with symptoms and travel history are recommended for home quarantine, he added Moreover, through public screening and massive door-to-door enumeration, the company has also identified symptomatic patients who have a travel history to affected places. Based on recommendation of the doctors, they have been home quarantined, the official said adding that till date 460 persons have been home quarantined.

Moreover, a taskforce consisting of trained volunteers are monitoring the status of persons home quarantined. With the co-ordination of state government health department, stickers have been pasted at the residents of persons quarantined for better screening and control, the official said.

NLCIL has taken up measures for in-house preparation of liquid soap solution, sanitisers at its research centre. The company, under the coal ministry, is into coal and lignite mining and power generatlon.

