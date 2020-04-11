Future Consumer appoints Sailesh Kedawat as CFO

Left Menu
Food-led FMCG major Future Consumer Ltd has appointed Sailesh Kedawat as the Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel.

The company has a tie-up with Amazon Retail for distribution of portfolio brands online. Image Credit: ANI

Food-led FMCG major Future Consumer Ltd has appointed Sailesh Kedawat as the Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel. Kedawat is a qualified chartered accountant with 22 years of experience in the areas of corporate accounts, project management, internal audit, finance and taxation.

He has been associated with Future Group for about five years. Before that, Kedawat has worked for public sector and private companies and has also been associated with a leading group in Oman. Future Consumer procures 3.5 lakh of agri produce annually and sells 13 lakh products every day in 483 towns. Besides food, it markets home care, personal care and beauty products.

In January, the company signed a long-term agreement with Amazon Retail for distribution of portfolio brands online. Future Consumer has a large offline presence with brands available at more than 1,700 stores across Future Group's retail chains including Big Bazaar, EasyDay, Heritage Fresh, Nilgiris and WH Smith among others. (ANI)

