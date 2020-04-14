MSB Docs officially enters the Indian market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): MSB Docs - a smart document solution officially entered the Indian market in 2019 and in such a short time span, it has started serving top brands including Apollo Hospitals, Practo, Bits Pilani, Alkem Laboratories, CORE Diagnostics, and Serdia Pharmaceuticals (I) Ltd. The reason why these top brands chose MSB Docs over other existing solutions is that MSB Docs has been serving top pharma and the life sciences industries for almost a decade.

Their rich experience in handling the distinct challenges these enterprises face made them a one-stop solution for handling business-critical documentation. About seven out of tenpPharma companies trust the services offered by MSB Docs because the entire team of MSB Docs works with the mission to offer amazing features and 24X7 support to its clients.

Now, MSB Docs is serving as an aid for many organizations worldwide by taking the initiative to support them in ensuring business continuity during this COVID-19 outbreak. We all are aware of the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak, many individuals and teams around the globe switched to the remote working environment.

This helped them maintain the social distancing and, at the same time, impede the spread of this dreadful disease. Adopting work from home norms was not so easy for organizations that are not as ready for this quick transition as they thought they are. The lack of the required technology and resources was the major reason that came forward. In this locked down environment, team MSB Docs is also working from home; that's why they better understood the challenges involved in this transition.

To help lighten up this unprecedented time and serve the globe, MSB Docs came up with the approach to offer free licenses with unlimited usage for complete 60 days. Whether you are a team of one or 1,000, you can reap all the benefits that the existing customers are availing for smooth document transactions without stepping out from the house.

The comprehensive set of features includes digital signing, electronic signing, Aadhaar signing, and document validation that let you carry out document transaction effectively without stepping out from your home. There are specific security features as well that include signer identity verification, tamper-proof seals, and audit trails, that eliminates the risks of your data being misplaced or being tampered. That means you can secure both health and information if you avail free license of MSB Docs while working from home amidst COVID-19.

"For providing the ease of adopting MSB Docs to our users, we have set up various integrations including Box, Outlook, SharePoint and Salesforce. This will help them in carrying out document transactions with their existing set of tools," said Arjit Bhargava, VP Global Business Development MSB Docs. "In order to be globally ready, our product is available in selective regional languages and is compliant with laws and regulations from all seven continents. All the documents that are signed via MSB are legally enforceable under the ESIGN Act (USA), eIDAS (EU), IT Act 2000 (India), and meet FIPS 140-2 requirements. MSB holds the highest standards for security and is certified with ISO 27001, EU-US Privacy Shield, and SSAE 16. In addition to this, MSB Docs is compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 11, EMA, IT Act 2000, and HIPAA laws," said Ajit Sodhi, Co-founder/Managing Partner MSB Docs.

Not only the security features but the below points reflect how MSB Docs goes the extra mile in streamlining business processes and lets organizations adopt work from home effectively. * Domain expertise: MSB has rich experience in pharma and the life sciences industry. We are familiar with the distinct challenges these enterprises face, which is why seven out of the top ten pharma trust us with their business-critical documentation.

* Deep integrations: MSB's robust API can be used to connect disparate business applications like Box, SharePoint, Salesforce, Word, and Outlook across organizations. Such synergies add not only eSignature capability to your platform but also reduces overall cost, TAT, and enhances overall process efficiencies. * Private cloud: Our private cloud repository is secure and independent with long-term storage options. This way, you can leverage multiple cloud options such as public, private, hybrid, and on-premises.

* Team Room: MSB's Team Room improves efficiency and productivity by providing support for advanced signature processes along with improved collaboration on documents - in real-time - asynchronously or synchronously. Team Room owner can define the roles of other users that specify their level of access to the documents in it. Additionally, for improved clarity on what all actions have been taken on the document by any user, document versioning is also made available by MSB. * Conditional Workflows: MSB Docs lets you streamline the document signing process based upon required conditions of user actions, dynamic content, and time duration. This proves to be very beneficial, especially when any document needs to be reviewed/signed by multiple departments. There are multiple workflow options offered by MSB Docs, and all of them are very efficient and catered to the needs of our clients.

* OCR Validation: MSB Docs lets you validate the documents within the platform using OCR, and once the documents are validated, all of them are secured in our storage repository that is accessible anytime, anywhere. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

