Sonalika Tractors Extends Standby Tractor Facility to Help Farmers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:01 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)India’s one of the leading tractor brand, Sonalika Tractors continues to support farmers in the midst of the global pandemic. Offers standby tractors during the crucial harvesting season. Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Tractor, said, “Looking at the current scenario of the coronavirus pandemic, we want to ensure that the farmers do not face any difficulties during this harvest season. Being farmer centric is core value and we understand that a standby tractor for the farmer at this crucial time will be of immense support to meet any kind of eventualities. The standby tractor is available at different locations offered by our Dealers on first come first basis.” Mr. Mittal added, “Amongst other initiatives that we have rolled out, like extending warranty renewal of tractors, uninterrupted service and parts availability, education on social distancing and matters of health and hygiene testifies Sonalika’s commitment towards betterment of farming community.” About Sonalika TractorsSonalika Tractors is India’s one of the top leading tractor brands and the No.1 exporter from the country. It has the World’s no. 1 integrated tractor manufacturing plant, with 10 lakh proud farmers across 120 countries. Image: DI-745 III Sikander, Potato Planter PWRPWR

